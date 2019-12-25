63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bakery halts king cake retail delivery amid demand spike

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 12:01 PM February 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- A Vietnamese bakery in Louisiana has suspended deliveries to other retailers until Mardi Gras, amid increasing demand and rumors of price gouging.
  
The Advocate of New Orleans reports Dong Phuong ended the delivery Thursday.
  
Dong Phuong President Linh Garza, says the company will now be prioritizing customers who come to the bakery by only selling the cakes there. Garza says the bakery has heard about people buying their cakes for up to $60 from scalpers when the bakery's king cake prices start at $14.
  
Dong Phuong makes about 1,000 cakes a day with about 400 being ready and sold out by 10 a.m. They open at 8 a.m. The bakery now rations the cakes to two per person.
  
Another area bakery has also suspended retail deliveries until Mardi Gras.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days