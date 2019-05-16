Baker woman still missing after six months

BAKER - A New Year, Easter, and Mother's Day have all passed since Nahendra Davis was last seen dropping her children off at her mother's house. As police actively continue their investigation into her disappearance, her family hopes she'll return home safe and sound.

Merenda Knox, Davis’ mother, finds peace by running each day at the LSU lakes.



"Out here is like a relief for me, and when I come out here it helps me relieve my mind and to concentrate," said Knox.



The serenity of the lakes was far cry from the anguish her family has been feeling for months.



"We have our good days, we have our bad days," she said. "It's been rough."



Although she's dealing with the death of her own mother, her only daughter has been missing since December 2018, and police have not said much.

"I got this. I got that. We're doing this, we're doing that. That's what I want to hear from the law enforcement. Tell me something not just me finding information and bringing it to you all," she explained.

Nahendra Davis was last seen on December 27, her 35th birthday. Her car was later found in the area of Scenic Highway and 72nd Street, where both Baker and Baton Rouge police worked to process the vehicle, finding no sign of where she could be.



Her car was found untouched with her purse and cash still inside, and Baker police say they went through security videos, talked to witnesses, but still no sign of Davis.



"We've gotten tips that she's been seen in other locations where other agencies have went out and made contact with the person they were describing, and it wound up being somebody totally different," said Captain Kelvin Miller of the Baker Police Department.



Davis' information was recently entered into both local and national databases for missing people, but there's no timeline on if or when that will produce any answers.



"Without concrete evidence, we're just going to work it in hopes of finding her or until we find an answer," explained Miller.



Until there are definitive answers on what happened, her family leans on each other.



"If I see my grandson or my grandaughter looking sad, I'll go give them a hug and talk to them ask them what they are thinking about. Are they thinking happy thoughts? I might give them so comfort. We all laugh and make jokes and we're all just there for each other," Knox said.



Anyone with information on Davis' disappearance is urged to contact Baker police at (225) 775-6000.