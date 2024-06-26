Baker woman arrested for attempted tax fraud after allegedly using stolen data to file 10 returns

BAKER - A woman attempted to secure over $25,000 in tax returns by filing with stolen personal information.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said Keiasha Brister was arrested Tuesday. Brister was accused of filing ten fraudulent tax returns between February and April of this year using fake payroll and stolen information.

The LDR intercepted the returns and stopped Brister from receiving over $25,000 in tax refunds.

Brister was booked into the parish prison for identity theft, attempted theft, and filing false public records.