Baker woman arrested after biting an employee while attempting to shoplift

BAKER -Police arrested a woman Saturday after she attempted to shoplift from a Dollar Tree and bit an employee who tried to stop her.

At around 6:15 p.m., an officer responded to reports of a theft at the Dollar Tree at 328 Main Street in Baker, La. Upon arrival, he noticed two women get into a grey Toyota Camry. The officer detained them and placed them in the back of a police unit and began conducting an investigation.

While speaking to the Dollar Store employee who reported the theft, the officer noticed a fresh human bite mark on her arm. The officer offered to call EMS, but the employee declined.

The employee then told the officer that she was informed by a customer that the two suspects were stuffing merchandise from the school supply aisle into some sacks. The employee confronted the alleged thieves and demanded that they empty their sacks near the cash register.

As one of the two women was complying, the other woman grabbed her and tried to pull her out of the store while screaming at the Dollar Store employee.

An altercation ensued and the one of the women, Antoinette Corner Porter, 48 years-old, bit the Dollar Store employee on her right arm. Customers stepped in and were able to pull her off before she inflicted serious injury.

The investigating officer discovered a backpack of stolen merchandise in the backseat of Porter's car with a total cost of $54.00.

Porter admitted to her crimes and stated that "times are hard for her right now" and that she was unable to find work.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to Baker Police Department for processing. Porter was charged with theft, simple battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and booked accordingly. The other suspect was identified as a juvenile and released to her custodian with a custodial promise to appear in court on charges of theft.