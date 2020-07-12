82°
Baker voters re-elect mayor, police chief Saturday
BAKER - Voters here had to decide ballot items related to city officials, including mayor and police chief.
Incumbent mayor Darnell Waites and chief of police Carl Dunn were running for reelection.
In the mayoral election, Darnell Waites secured re-election, winning about 52% of the vote.
In the race for chief of police, Carl Dunn also won re-election. Dunn was sent back to head the police department by 56% of the vote, with a total of 1,886 votes.
