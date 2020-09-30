82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker superintendent announces abrupt exit, retiring at end of year
BAKER - The superintendent for the City of Baker has effectively ended his tenure with the school system this week, catching other local school officials off guard.
Superintendent Herman Brister confirmed Wednesday that he will retire when his current contract expires Dec. 31. However, Brister will be taking leave through the rest of the year, meaning he won't be working through the remainder of his tenure.
The school board has announced an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss Brister's exit and an interim replacement for next semester.
More News
