77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker schools experiencing transportation delays Friday morning due to payroll dispute with bus drivers

1 hour 4 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022 Aug 26, 2022 August 26, 2022 7:10 AM August 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker schools experiencing transportation issues told parents to expect delays Friday morning. 

According to the drivers, there was a payroll dispute with the school system that has yet to be resolved. Drivers tell WBRZ the school system unexpectedly cut their monthly pay by about $750, among other issues.

According to school officials, students at Baker High School will be excused for being tardy today. They asked parents to drive their students to school if at all possible.

 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days