Baker schools experiencing transportation delays Friday morning due to payroll dispute with bus drivers
BAKER - Baker schools experiencing transportation issues told parents to expect delays Friday morning.
According to the drivers, there was a payroll dispute with the school system that has yet to be resolved. Drivers tell WBRZ the school system unexpectedly cut their monthly pay by about $750, among other issues.
According to school officials, students at Baker High School will be excused for being tardy today. They asked parents to drive their students to school if at all possible.
This is a developing story.
