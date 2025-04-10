Baker schools and Impact Charter enter discussions on where kids go if school faces eviction

BAKER - On Thursday, the City of Baker School District board passed a motion to allow the school board president and legal counsel to enter discussions with the interim administration of Impact Charter to allow Impact Charter the use of Baker Heights Elementary School should the school face eviction again.

“This meeting was just about us giving them a space if they need it to finish out the year with their students. It’s up to them to determine if they need to use that space or not,” Baker Superintendent JT Stroder said.

On Tuesday, an eviction notice was posted to Impact Charter School. On Thursday, Friends of Impact Charter School rescinded the eviction notice.

“An eviction notice was placed on the door, but we had no intention of evicting the school. In the best interest of kids, we would never do such a thing. We were merely notifying the tenant that the rent needed to be paid,” Friends of Impact Charter Board Member Eugene Collins said.

Several Baker school board members said they fear another eviction notice might be sent.

“It’s all about the kids right now. They’re in the middle of school right now. What if she changes her mind tomorrow? And makes it so the kids can’t even get in? Change the locks? My thing is… it hurts me… she wants to come back and rescind the deal because she heard what people were saying about her,” Baker School Board President Monique Butler said.

Collins said the Friends group was following Louisiana tenant laws when issuing the eviction notice.

“When you look at the eviction notice, that was something we decided to do to try to collect rent. Make no mistake about it, this is a very simple thing,” Collins said.

According to the Secretary of State website, Scott is listed as the group's registered agent. The lease between Impact Charter and the Friends group also bears her signature. After a state audit, the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education removed Impact Charter's Board. As previously reported, a new panel removed Scott as superintendent, but could not address her role in the Friends group.

School officials said even with the eviction notice being rescinded, there are still issues that need to be handled. The interim superintendent said this is an emergency situation.

“Many of you know, we received an eviction notice from the current owner of the facility. Our bus drivers walked into an eviction notice the other morning. Supposedly it’s now been revoked. I’m sure what that means. Does it come back to us a couple days from now when something else happens?” Impact Charter Interim Superintendent Michelle Clayton said. “It brought into a very sharp focus, the fact that the school is very financially unstable with the lease agreement as it exists right now. The terms of 130,000 dollars per month. It comprises about 36-percent of our budget.”

WBRZ also reached out to BESE for comment.

In a statement, BESE Executive Director Tavares Walker wrote,

"BESE has no role in the contractual agreement or payments associated with the contractual agreement regarding a lease of building for this charter school. Impact Charter School and all of its operations are under the direction and control of Education Explosion, Inc.

BESE fully supports and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the members of the newly reconstituted board of Education Explosion, Inc. They have done incredible work on behalf of the students and families of that school since taking over management."