90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker school briefly placed on lockdown Thursday

3 hours 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 12:26 PM August 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - An East Baton Rouge school was placed on lockdown after a person with a weapon was seen near its campus.

Baker Schools Superintendent Herman Brister tells WBRZ that Bakerfield Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly after noon. No armed individual was ever sighted on the campus.

Police say an individual who left a suicide note was walking through the area possibly armed with a handgun.

Brister says parents were notified of the situation, and there is no threat to the school at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days