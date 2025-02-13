Baker School Board votes to close two schools after several 'F' grades

BAKER - After several 'F' ratings for the past few years, the Baker School Board voted 3-2 Wednesday evening to shut down Baker Heights Elementary and Baker Middle for the 2025-2026 school year.

Superintendent J.T. Stroder says the two schools have about 1,000 students each. A part of the reconstitution plan he sent to the Recovery School District and Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education included combining the schools.

"The first plan we submitted was basically what we were already doing, we were doing high-dosage tutoring. The second plan we submitted was to actually merge Baker Heights and Baker Middle. Close those campuses and move those students in with the Park Ridge Academic Magnet," he said.

Stroder says they were having a hard time getting a response from the state and recovery district.

"They had the plan since September to November, so they had plenty of time to review it," he said during the meeting.

"We hadn't heard anything back from RSD [Recovery School District] until we decided to put this on the agenda to take some measure of action, and then what we get back from RSD is a letter saying cease and desist, essentially saying we don't have the authority to operate our school system," Attorney Brandon Decuir said during the meeting.

School board member Alteen Profit and President Monique Butler say the reason they agreed with the closure was because they didn't want to see the schools turn into a charter school.

"The charter schools are failing. Look at their grades compared to ours, same thing. So now it's time to make a difference for our children," Profit said.

"We want to get a brand new system, from principal on up. We care about these kids, they deserve the best of education," Butler said.

Now, some parents in Baker may have to look at other options on where to send their children for school.

"We currently have three charter schools within Baker. Or they can choose to come to school with us. The students in Baker have plenty of options," Stroder said.