Baker's mayor declares Public Health Emergency

BAKER - A public health emergency has been declared in the City of Baker.

Baker's mayor, Darnell Waites, issued the announcement via his office Tuesday, stating:

"The City of Baker was declared by Mayor Darnell Waites to be in a state of Public Health Emergency on Monday, March 16th, 2020 in alignment with the March 13th National Declaration by our President of the United States. It has also been declared in alignment with the Local, State and East Baton Rouge Parish’s declaration of this public health crisis."

For more information, visit www.cityofbakerla.com