70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker's mayor declares Public Health Emergency

2 hours 20 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 8:42 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A public health emergency has been declared in the City of Baker.

Baker's mayor, Darnell Waites, issued the announcement via his office Tuesday, stating:

"The City of Baker was declared by Mayor Darnell Waites to be in a state of Public Health Emergency on Monday, March 16th, 2020 in alignment with the March 13th National Declaration by our President of the United States. It has also been declared in alignment with the Local, State and East Baton Rouge Parish’s declaration of this public health crisis."

For more information, visit www.cityofbakerla.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days