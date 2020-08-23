Baker residents prepare early for both tropical storms

Preparations are underway for Baker residents ahead of the two storms approaching Louisiana.



People in Baker and around the area are filling multiple bags with sand to help prevent their homes from flooding in the coming days.



"We have no control over which way these storms go, and what the effects are going to be. I just focus on the procedures and what I can do to be ahead of it and get us ready for it," said Mayor of Baker, Darnell Waites.



As people worry about what is to come, Mayor Waites says it's important to look out for others in the community.



"Make sure you check on your neighbors and make sure you check on the elderly around you. Today is a great day, but remember we got two storms that could be in the Gulf for the next 48 to 72 hours. We need to be focused on that," he said.



If you're prepping for the storm in Baker, you can stop by City Hall throughout the weekend to fill up as many sandbags as you like. The mayor says to remember to wear a mask and social distance.



"With the pandemic going on everybody's doing everything with their mask on. There will be a lot of people at these locations, and we need to continue to practice social distancing and keep our masks on," Waites said.



Because of the unpredicted rainfall that specific areas could see, the mayor wants residents to be aggressive with their preparations.



Pre-filled sandbags will be available on Monday, August 24 starting at 10 a.m. at the Baker Public Works Department.



In order to receive pre-filled sandbags, it will be necessary to present your ID showing your Baker residency; there is a limit of ten (10) sandbags per vehicle.