Baker residents displaced by Easter Sunday house fire

51 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - On Easter Sunday an early morning house fire ravaged a home on Rolling Acres Drive, in the White Hills area.

When Brownsfield Fire Department arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the home's roof.

Multiple fire crews, including first responders from the Central, Zachary, and Baker Fire Departments, worked together to extinguish the blaze. 

It is unknown if the fire resulted in any injuries, but EMS was on scene to offer assistance as needed.

Firefighters say the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

Officials report that the home's displaced occupants were assisted by The Red Cross. 

