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Baker Police: Teen is home safe after being reported missing

1 hour 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 5:13 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Police Department located a teenager they believe "fled home with an adult male she may have met online."

Officials said the teen is home safe, per her family.

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.

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