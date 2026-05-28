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Baker Police: Teen is home safe after being reported missing
BAKER - The Baker Police Department located a teenager they believe "fled home with an adult male she may have met online."
Officials said the teen is home safe, per her family.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 and ask to speak with someone in Criminal Investigations.
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