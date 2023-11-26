57°
Baker Police seeking assistance in locating missing juvenile

Sunday, November 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen November 21.

Police currently have no information on how Holly Lewis, 14, left the area of her direction of travel. She is described as a Black female that is 5-foot-3, 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

