Baker Police searching for missing woman

BAKER — Baker Police are searching for a women who has been missing since Sunday.

Elouise Nunnery, 59, was last seen around noon on Sunday before she went missing from 1145 Shilo Drive Unit A. According to Baker Police, she was last seen wearing a grey shirt and burgundy shorts.

Her family told police that she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information about Nunnery's whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000.