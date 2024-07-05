90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baker Police searching for missing woman

1 hour 48 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Baker Police are searching for a women who has been missing since Sunday.

Elouise Nunnery, 59, was last seen around noon on Sunday before she went missing from 1145 Shilo Drive Unit A. According to Baker Police, she was last seen wearing a grey shirt and burgundy shorts.

Her family told police that she suffers from mental illness. 

Anyone with information about Nunnery's whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000.

