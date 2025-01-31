71°
Baker Police find missing 15-year-old last seen Thursday evening
BAKER — Baker Police said Friday they had located a teenager last seen Thursday night.
The 15-year-old was missing since between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. after leaving a house and walking west on Fausse Drive.
