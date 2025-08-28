Baker Police searching for four people who stole ATVs from Jefferson Street

BAKER — Baker Police are searching for four people accused of stealing multiple ATVs in July.

The four people were seen on surveillance footage stealing two four-wheelers and one three-wheeler early July 15 along Jefferson Street in Baker, officers said.

The suspects left the scene with the four-wheelers in a dark colored truck with a trailer and the three-wheeler in the bed of a light-colored truck, officers added.