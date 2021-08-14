Baker police officer dies of COVID one day before his wedding

BAKER - A local police officer died Friday of complications caused by the coronavirus.

The Baker Police Department announced officer Demarcus Dunn passed away from the virus on Aug. 13. The department said Dunn passed away just one day before he was supposed to be married.

The Baker Police Department released this statement:

He was a father, husband, soldier, mentor, friend and veteran Baker Police Officer - a man loved by all. His life spent dedicated in service to others was a shining example for our community.

During this difficult time, as we have lost so many of our friends and family members to this deadly pandemic we cannot abandon hope for a better tomorrow.

We must use all of the gifts that God has granted us, science, doctors, vaccines and the humanity to be our brothers keeper - just as Demarcus did every day of his life.

My prayers are with his family and loved ones