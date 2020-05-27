Baker Police: Man wakes up angry, begins shooting at his neighbor's home

Mark Dantzler Mugshot from Baker Police Department

BAKER - Baker Police arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at his neighbor's home shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, sending a spray of bullets through their vehicles and windows.

According to a report filed by Baker Police, 24-year-old Mark Dantzler has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say after being sent to the Davis Street home in response to the shooting, they spoke with Dantzler who explained he'd gone to sleep and suddenly awoken at 2 a.m., angered by some unspecified altercation he'd had with an unidentified individual earlier.

According to police documents, Dantzler was so upset he grabbed a handgun, walked outside, and began shooting at his neighbor's home.

The police affidavit does not mention any injuries in connection with the shooting, but details extensive damage to two vehicles, a flatscreen television, and to the home's walls.

Police say, 'one bullet went through a bedroom window just above the bed where one of the victims had been asleep.'

As several people were inside of the home at the time of the shooting, a fact that Dantzler said he was aware of, Dantzler was arrested on multiple charges of attempted second-degree murder.