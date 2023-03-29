64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baker police looking for man who allegedly shot ex's new boyfriend

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at a car that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were riding in.

The shooting was reported Tuesday on Seville Drive, but few other details were immediately available. Police said both victims were in the car at the time, but only the boyfriend was shot.  

The man survived the shooting, but his condition is unknown.

Police are still looking for the suspect, identified as Keldrick Coates. He is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, as well as counts for felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at (225) 775-6000, Ext 1.

