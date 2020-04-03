60°
Baker Police concerned about missing adult

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 06 2015 Apr 6, 2015 April 06, 2015 9:19 PM April 06, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BAKER - Police said they are searching for a missing adult who cannot communicate well.

Chief Mike Knapps said there is concern for the well-being of Quentin Jones. Jones has not been seen since Friday, his family told the police department. A missing persons report was filed Sunday and Jones' story was shared with the public Monday by the Baker Police Department.

Jones is a developmentally challenged individual with circumstances that do not allow him to communicate, his mother wrote in an email to police. His family was worried about his whereabouts, and pleaded with people to help locate him.

Police asked for tips in locating Jones. Call Baker PD with information at 775-6000.
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

