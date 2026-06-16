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Baker Police Chief records flooding around the city

3 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 5:06 PM June 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BAKER - As the capitol area faces a flood watch, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn recorded himself driving around high water in the city.

Dunn, who livestreamed, advised drivers in the area to avoid high water. He helped one person whose vehicle was stuck in the water at one point.

"Please guys, you don't have to travel," he said as he tried to get one vehicle in the high water to turn around.

That full stream is available here.

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