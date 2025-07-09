Baker police arrest suspect allegedly connected to double shooting that left recent graduate dead

BAKER - Police have arrested a teenager for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and a 19-year-old injured.

The shooting happened Monday evening on Seville Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting stemmed from an argument and ultimately left 18-year-old Terrence Freeman, who recently graduated from the Baker school system.

Police later identified 17-year-old QuinDarius Washington as the suspected shooter. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as well as other charges.

The BPD originally did not release Washington's identity.