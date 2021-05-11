71°
Police arrest one following Monday evening shootout in Baker
BAKER - Police made an arrest after at least two people traded gunfire in Baker Monday night.
Baker Police say 20-year-old Raheem Berry was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in the area of Van Buren Street. Authorities add that the car's occupants allegedly returned fire.
No one was hit during the exchange of gunfire, police say.
Berry was arrested on charges of illegal use of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
