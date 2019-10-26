Baker police arrest man and woman for burglarizing a Baskin Robbins

BAKER - A man and woman are behind bars for the alleged burglary of an ice cream parlor in Baker.

On Saturday, Baker police responded to a call regarding a burglary at a Baskin Robbins parlor in a strip mall on Main Street.

Upon arriving, police spoke with an eyewitness who said a man had forced his way into the shop by smashing one of the glass windows. After making his way inside, the man allegedly stole something and then took off in a silver or white Buick sedan.

Officers immediately began looking for a vehicle matching this description and apprehended it on Plank Road. According to police reports, the two people in the vehicle, 51-year-old Brian Duncan and 38-year-old Tiffanie Green, were unable to provide police with consistent responses concerning where they'd been and where they were headed. In addition to this, a cash register till box was found in the back seat of their vehicle.

Police records go on to say Duncan admitted to breaking into Baskin Robbins, explaining he needed to pay his car note and he hoped the stolen money would help him get back on track with his payments. Authorities say, Green, on the other hand, remained silent when questioned by police.

Both Duncan and Green have extensive criminal histories, both having been previously charged with theft, forgery, and multiple traffic offenses.

The duo was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Duncan's charges included simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of a business and unauthorized entry into a business. Green was charged with principal to simple criminal damage to property, principal to simple burglary of a business, and principal to unauthorized entry into a business.