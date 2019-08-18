Baker PD: One suspect in custody after shooting leaves one person dead, and one in hospital

BAKER - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital, this morning in Baker.

The incident happened on 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive in Baker. According to police, they responded to a reported homicide around 9:15 Sunday morning.

The name of the suspect has not been released but is said to be a male.

This is a developing story.