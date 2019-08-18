91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker PD: One suspect in custody after shooting leaves one person dead, and one in hospital

3 hours 13 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 August 18, 2019 10:53 AM August 18, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital, this morning in Baker. 

The incident happened on 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive in Baker. According to police, they responded to a reported homicide around 9:15 Sunday morning.

The name of the suspect has not been released but is said to be a male. 

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days