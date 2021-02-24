Baker officials urge public to make use of amnesty program

BAKER - The City of Baker is reporting a total of 7,100 outstanding bench warrants.This significant number is the reason why city officials created an amnesty program.

The program grants amnesty, for a limited period of time, to any defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to Feb. 1.

This means that if a person has an outstanding bench warrant due to their having missed a court date, they can go to the Clerk of Court and reschedule that court date without having to pay any fees right away.

The individual will either pay on their rescheduled court date or cover any associated costs by means of a payment plan.

Officials note that while the amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, it is helpful to citizens in that it allows them to pay fees within 30 days via a payment plant, without an outstanding bench warrant attached to their name.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Baker City Court at 225-778-1866 or Baker Police at 225-775-6000.