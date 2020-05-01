74°
Baker offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing services to preregistered senior citizens

BAKER - The city of Baker is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing services to senior citizens who've preregistered to be tested.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday (May 5) in the parking lot of Advantage Charter School, which is located at 14740 Plank Road in Baker.

Anyone interested in being tested should bring their identification. 

Contact the City of Baker, for more information. 

