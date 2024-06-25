88°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker neighborhood out of water as crews work on repairs
BAKER - Some Baker residents are out of water Tuesday after a leak was found.
Officials said homes on Day Drive, North Day Drive, South Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, West Magnolia Drive, Cypress Drive, Center Street, South Street and Ray Weiland Drive were affected by the outage.
Trending News
At 4 p.m., town officials said crews are out repairing the line, but did not give an estimated restoration time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Transition District requests sales taxes from City-Parish after swearing in...
-
With intentions to turn property into duplex, city says not so fast
-
Louisiana soldier accounted for from WWII, headed home to Bogalusa 82 years...
-
Demographer who made Metro Council map at center of voting rights lawsuit...
-
Four-month-old critically injured in dog attack