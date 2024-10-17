Baker Middle band receives grant to improve access to quality music supplies

BAKER - Young musicians will have access to quality instruments and supplies thanks to a grants from New Orleans.

The Baker Middle School band received a $3,500 grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation to support the program and give the students access to high-quality supplies and instruments.

The Education In-School Community Partnership Grant category supports music and arts education in the schools by funding music and art instruction.

Last spring, BMS also received $1,000 in music supplies from the Foundation.