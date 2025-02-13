Baker mayor named to National League of Cities' 2025 Small Cities Council

BAKER — The mayor of Baker on Thursday was appointed to the National League of Cities' 2025 Small Cities Council.

Mayor Darnell Waites was elected to a one-year term on the council to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities, NLC President and Mayor of Athens, Ohio, Steve Patterson said.

"Leading a small city comes with unique challenges, but also incredible opportunities. With years of experience as both a city administrator and a three-term mayor, I understand the importance of strong leadership, collaboration, and innovative solutions. Serving on the NLC Member Council allows me to help shape policies that empower small cities to thrive and ensure our communities have the resources they need to grow and prosper," Waites said.

Waites will work with mayors from Grandview, Texas; Chadburn, North Carolina; and Avondale, Arizona to develop programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.