Baker man killed in EBR Parish crash Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a 26-year-old Baker man who was killed in a Wednesday night crash.

According to state police, Donovan Lewis died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on LA Hwy 30 (Nicholson Drive) at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly before 11 p.m.



Police say Lewis was headed westbound on Bluebonnet Boulevard in a 2017 Nissan Versa and as the Nissan approached the intersection of LA Hwy 30, instead of stopping, Lewis apparently swerved off-road and crashed into a tree. Shortly after the crash, his vehicle burst into flames.

Police confirm that Lewis was pronounced deceased at the scene of the wreck.

In accord with standard procedure, police obtained a toxicology sample from Lewis, for it to be submitted for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.