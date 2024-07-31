83°
Baker man killed in car wreck Wednesday morning
BAKER - A man was killed in a car wreck Wednesday morning along Old Scenic Highway outside of Baker.
Louisiana State Police said 41-yera-old Derek Guessfeld of Baker was driving along Old Scenic Highway near Groom Road around 9 a.m. when his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
Troopers said Guessfeld was taken to a hospital where he died. The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to a hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
