Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all over body
BAKER — A Baker house burned to the ground and left one person with burns all over his body on Friday.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that police responded to the fire on Southwest Drive with firefighters.
A woman at the scene said that the explosion the fire caused was so loud that she "thought the world came to an end."
They found a man trapped inside, he added. The injured man was brought to the hospital by EMS.
