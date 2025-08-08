89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker house burns to the ground, leaves man with burns all over body

3 hours 1 minute 6 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 9:11 AM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — A Baker house burned to the ground and left one person with burns all over his body on Friday. 

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that police responded to the fire on Southwest Drive with firefighters.

A woman at the scene said that the explosion the fire caused was so loud that she "thought the world came to an end."

They found a man trapped inside, he added. The injured man was brought to the hospital by EMS.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days