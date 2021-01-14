Baker gets 150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; already in need of second batch

BAKER - The COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to Baker, though it is a community with many elderly residents and not enough doses to go around.

Cases are on the rise in Baker, so residents are willing to take whatever they can get.

Baker resident Jessie Whitfield, 71, believes he had the virus about two months ago when his body went stiff.

"All at once it just got numb," Whitfield said.

Whitfield says he was tested for COVID-19 but was told to go home and quarantine without ever being notified of his results.

He is just one of many awaiting the vaccine in Baker.

Southeast Community Health Systems Doctor Alecia Cyprian says the demand is much greater than the supply.

The health center was among those testing for the virus. Dr. Cyprian says there was an overwhelming amount of positive tests.

"As a result of that, we saw that there was a greater need for us to go back into that community and administer vaccinations there as well," Dr. Cyprian said.

Those vaccinations will be distributed in the Miracle Place Church parking lot on Main St.

Only 150 vaccinations were made available by appointment, but those slots filled quickly.

Officials have already reached out to the state requesting more doses of the vaccine.

"We are hopeful that once we finish this administration of vaccines, the state will see the need for us to be able to get another supply of the COVID-19 vaccinations," Dr. Cyprian said.

Additional vaccinations will be distributed at the Zachary Men's Club on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment is not needed at this location as it is first come first serve.