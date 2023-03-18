Baker double murder suspect released due to lack of evidence

UPDATE: Dashawn Whitfield has been released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after a judge found no probable cause.

Police Chief Carl Dunn says Whitfield was released due to the witness changing his story and a lack of evidence to hold Whitfield on.

Dunn says police are still working the case and that Whitfield is still a suspect.



No probable cause was found for Adam Wright, one of the co-defendants in the case. Wright is in jail on an unrelated bench warrant.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

BAKER - Two have been arrested in connection to a double murder that occurred in Baker Wednesday.

Police say 22-year-old Dashawn Whitfield shot and killed two men, 23-year old Derick Williams and 29-year old Mohammad Hussian. The other suspect in custody was also present at the time of the murders, according to Baker PD.

Police first arrested a young man who allegedly witnessed the double murder. Police say family members of the two victims named him as a friend who was frequently seen with both victims.

After police contacted that person's mother, he turned himself in order to "clear his name." He initially gave several inconsistent versions of his story before finally giving officers his full account of the events that occurred Wednesday night.

Upon interviewing the witness, police soon discovered that he was in a vehicle with both victims at the time of the shooting. He said Whitfield pulled into the driveway of one of the victim's homes where the three were sitting.

The witness then says he was sitting in the rear passenger's seat, about to smoke some marijuana, when Whitfield exited his vehicle and walked up to the passenger's side of the victim's vehicle.

Whitfield allegedly opened the door, pointed a silenced handgun at one of the victims and asked, "Where is my mojo and my blunt money?!"

Whitfield then reportedly shot the victim in the forehead as he turned to look at the gunman.

It is at this point that the witness exited the vehicle and began running away. He says Whitfield then pointed his handgun at him and said, "If you tell the police or anyone I'll kill you too!" He says he then saw the shooter fire again, fatally shooting the second victim in the head.

The witness says he glanced back again as he was running and saw Whitfield place one of the bodies in the backseat and drive off in an unknown direction.

Police contacted Whitfield after hearing the witness' account and he appeared at the Baker Police Department with his mother the next day. He admitted that he had gotten into a physical altercation with one of the victims about a year and a half ago over mojo (illegal synthetic marijuana), but denied his involvement in the double homicide. He said he had smoked synthetic marijuana with the two victims on several occasions.

Police later determined that Whitfield's alibi for the night in question was untruthful and he was arrested on two counts of first degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. HELENA PARISH - An abandoned car containing two bodies was found on a gravel road off of Hwy. 37 Thursday afternoon. The car was located in the small St. Helena Parish community of Grangeville.

Detective Joe Chaney with the St. Helena Sheriff's Office said two male subjects were found in the back seat covered with a sheet.

The bodies were identified as 23-year old Derick Williams and 29-year old Mohammad Hussian. Both bodied were found in the back seat of the car with single gunshot wounds to the head.

"We believe this incident happened somewhere else and they were driven here," Det. Joe Chaney said.

Chaney says this is the third case in recent years where someone was killed elsewhere and dumped in his parish.

Det. Joe Chaney said, "We are not going to tolerate these type of things going on here. Either doing it somewhere else and bringing it over to our parish. We are going seek and we are going to find you and make sure you are prosecuted to the fullest."

William Foster owns and operates a store and restaurant less than a mile from where the bodies were found. He said the area is mostly quiet and doesn't experience crime frequently.

"This is a nice quiet community. There's no crime here other than people dumping their bodies here," Foster said.

Hussian worked for Guevara Mustafa at a convenience store in Baton Rouge. He says Hussian was a good employee, who recently spent two months in jail.