Baker couple accused of beating daughter, threatening assistant principal

BAKER - Police say they arrested a Baker woman after she threatened to attack the assistant principal of Baker Middle School when she was summoned to the school to discuss her daughter’s suspension.

Her live-in boyfriend was also arrested for domestic abuse after officers learned the couple had beaten the woman’s 13-year-old daughter.

30-year-old Andrea Monique Jackson, of Baker, was booked on two counts of simple assault. 38-year-old Johnell Wallace, of Baker, was booked on charges of cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery Tuesday.

Baker Police said they responded to Baker Middle School’s campus Tuesday morning in reference to an assault complaint. Jackson had been called to the school to discuss her child’s suspension for repeated behavioral problems, but the assistant principal told investigators the woman threatened to “kick his ass” if she ever saw him “alone in a Walmart parking lot.”

The assistant principal told officers that this wasn’t the first time Jackson had threatened him, and a witness even confirmed Jackson threatened to break the administrator’s leg on Jan. 20 on another occasion when she was called in to discuss her child’s behavior.

When officers made contact with the woman’s 13-year-old daughter at the school, she told police that her mother and live-in boyfriend had struck her repeatedly with their fists, a belt and even a handgun.

The girl told officers that she was hit about six times by each member of the couple as they passed a belt back and forth between them to repeatedly strike the girl. After this, Jackson picked up a handgun and used it as a blunt force object to repeatedly hit the girl across the back.

Investigators said they observed several whelps and red marks on the victim’s skin on her legs, arms and back. Jackson and Wallace admitted to striking the victim with the belt.

Both were booked into the EBR Parish Prison on the above charges.