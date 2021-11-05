Baker council member combats food desert with community garden

BAKER - It's not an easy task to get your hands on fresh produce in North Baton Rouge.

"We are noted to be a food desert," said council member Glenda Bryant.

With food shortages making prices skyrocket, fresh fruits and vegetables are becoming less affordable for those in low-income communities. That's why Bryant is making it her mission to bring healthier options to her community.

"My goal is to allow every district to have a community garden in which we all can share,” Bryant said.

Located off College Ave. in Baker, the most recent community garden is full of freshly planted winter crops. The garden will rotate its assortment of greenery every season.

“These 3 rows right here are mustard greens. And these three are turnip greens. Aren’t they beautiful?” Bryant said.

It's her way of fighting back against health issues that plague underprivileged areas with little accessibility to better options.

“It helps us as a community to combat what I call eating diseases. Which are high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers are caused by a poor diet," Bryant said.

Several volunteers, including students from Southern University, are lending a helping hand. In the near future, Bryant hopes local public schools will get involved.

Once the crops are harvested, Bryant says she will announce it at the soonest city council meeting. At that time, residents have the choice of picking up their share, or they can have the batch delivered free of charge.