Baker City Court offers amnesty program

The Baker City Court is offering amnesty to anyone who has an outstanding bench warrant that was issued prior to February 1 of this year.

The Baker City Court released this statement:

"Dear Madame or Sir:

The City of Baker and Baker City Court Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshal Carl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty program until the end of February to any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued prior to February 1, 2020. The bench warrant will be recalled without first paying the normal bench warrant 'recall fee.' The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to come in to pay any outstanding fees."

The Amnesty Program began on february 3rd through the 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m each day.

The Baker City Court is located at 1320 Alabama St.