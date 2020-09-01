91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker church accepting bottled water, other supplies during hurricane relief drive

2 hours 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 9:45 AM September 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Residents who are looking for ways to help fellow Louisianians who've been displaced by Hurricane Laura are invited to donate relief supplies via a site set up at Redemption Life Fellowship Church (2400 Debra Drive) in Baker on Tuesday.

The site will begin accepting donated any of the items listed below at 10 a.m. 

Water

Ice

Non-perishable food

Toilet paper

Trash bags

Diapers for babies

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap

Deodorant

Clothes

Masks 

Hand sanitizer

Tarps

Cleaning Supplies

For more information, call (225) 774-8858.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days