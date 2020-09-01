91°
Baker church accepting bottled water, other supplies during hurricane relief drive
BAKER - Residents who are looking for ways to help fellow Louisianians who've been displaced by Hurricane Laura are invited to donate relief supplies via a site set up at Redemption Life Fellowship Church (2400 Debra Drive) in Baker on Tuesday.
The site will begin accepting donated any of the items listed below at 10 a.m.
Water
Ice
Non-perishable food
Toilet paper
Trash bags
Diapers for babies
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Soap
Deodorant
Clothes
Masks
Hand sanitizer
Tarps
Cleaning Supplies
For more information, call (225) 774-8858.
