Baker church accepting bottled water, other supplies during hurricane relief drive

BAKER - Residents who are looking for ways to help fellow Louisianians who've been displaced by Hurricane Laura are invited to donate relief supplies via a site set up at Redemption Life Fellowship Church (2400 Debra Drive) in Baker on Tuesday.

The site will begin accepting donated any of the items listed below at 10 a.m.

Water

Ice

Non-perishable food

Toilet paper

Trash bags

Diapers for babies

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap

Deodorant

Clothes

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Tarps

Cleaning Supplies

For more information, call (225) 774-8858.