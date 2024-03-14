84°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker celebrates Pi Day with school events
BAKER — Happy Pi Day! The City of Baker Schools System is hosting multiple events to celebrate the mathematical holiday.
Events will be hosted at Park Ridge Academic Magnet School and Baker Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..
Trending News
Pi Day has been observed every year since 1988 on March 14 because the first three digits of pi are 3.14.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977