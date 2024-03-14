84°
Baker celebrates Pi Day with school events

BAKER — Happy Pi Day! The City of Baker Schools System is hosting multiple events to celebrate the mathematical holiday.

Events will be hosted at Park Ridge Academic Magnet School and Baker Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

Pi Day has been observed every year since 1988 on March 14 because the first three digits of pi are 3.14.

