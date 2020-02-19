57°
Bag of puppies thrown from bridge near I-10, rescued by passing fisherman

1 hour 7 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HENDERSON - The Humane Society of Louisiana says eight puppies were rescued from drowning after they were tossed from a bridge in St. Martin Parish over the weekend.

According to the organization, the animals were tossed over a bridge in Bayou Portage on Sunday. 

A fisherman passing by Pat's restaurant along the water spotted a man stop his truck on the wooden bridge and throw a dog food bag into the water. The man reportedly retrieved the bag, thinking it was litter, but he found eight 3 to 5-day-old puppies inside.

The fisherman contacted authorities and the black lab-mix puppies were given to Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish.

The man who dumped the animals allegedly drove a white, older model truck. The vehicle had a built-in dog kennel with yellow trim around it in the back.

The humane society is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.

