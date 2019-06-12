69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California

12 hours 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2019 Jun 12, 2019 June 12, 2019 11:00 AM June 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Moorpark Police Department
MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) - A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.
  
How could they tell?
  
Well, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of "CALIFORNIA," it read "CALIFAS."
  
The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.
  
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.
  
The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days