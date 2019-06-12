69°
Latest Weather Blog
Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California
MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) - A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.
How could they tell?
Well, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of "CALIFORNIA," it read "CALIFAS."
The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.
The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out
-
Mayor's office wants improvement plan from Republic Services amid mass complaints
-
Local model needs your vote to grace Sports Illustrated cover
-
Baton Rouge, Florida Jared's robberies tied to jewelry store burglary gang
-
Former OLOL Foundation head arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement...
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field