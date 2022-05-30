71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Badly decomposed' female body found in ditch along highway in Pointe Coupee

By: WBRZ Staff

BATCHELOR - An unidentified female body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body. 

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed. 

Autopsy results and further information are pending. 

