'Badly decomposed' female body found in ditch along highway in Pointe Coupee

BATCHELOR - An unidentified female body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed.

Autopsy results and further information are pending.