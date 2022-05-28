'Badly decomposed' body found in ditch along highway in Batchelor

70°
Saturday, May 28 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATCHELOR - A body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body. 

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed. 

No more details were immediately available. 

