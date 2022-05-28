70°
Latest Weather Blog
'Badly decomposed' body found in ditch along highway in Batchelor
BATCHELOR - A body was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch along Highway 417 in Batchelor.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, a person was walking along the highway around 6:30 p.m. and spotted the body.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the body is badly decomposed.
Trending News
No more details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garden District residents still vigilant after suspects terrorizing neighborhood arrested
-
75 cooks competing for the Jambalaya World Champion title in Gonzales
-
Parents say Baton Rouge police took 20 minutes to respond to potential...
-
'It's a long time coming': Iberville Parish President pleased with potential bridge...
-
In wake of two boating fatalities, Pointe Coupee officials hoping for safe...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"