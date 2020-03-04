Bad waxing experience sends woman to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A woman who went to get her eyebrows waxed and tinted left the salon with a medical issue and now wants the store to pay for her expenses.

Sharon Bell says she's been going to the same Top Nails location on Florida Blvd. for her nails and eyebrows for years. Saturday, Bell says her appointment was like many others until the hot wax was applied to her eyelid.

"When she put the wax on, it was kind of hot," she said. "When she pulled it off I felt wow, ouch! The skin was gone!"

After it happened, she says the person doing the wax accused her of putting cream on her face which caused the skin's reaction. Having paid for her services upfront she asked for her money back but it was refused.

Soon after, Bell went to Urgent Care to have it looked at and was prescribed a topical cream. A few days later her eyes didn't look any better and continued to swell so she drove to the Baton Rouge General. It was there she learned she suffered a superficial burn or first-degree burn.

Bell called Top Nails to let them know what she learned from the hospital and says she was met with resistance.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side reached out to Top Nails for its side of the story. Linzy Troung told WBRZ she was given permission to do the wax, even though she refused the service. When Bell gave her permission to move forward she obliged. Bell denies this exchange. Troung also told WBRZ she may have taken Accutane or used another cream that caused her skin to thin, creating the waxing mishap. Bell says she didn't do anything to her skin out of the ordinary that morning and says she does not take Accutane.

Top Nails holds a shop and manager license which permits the business to perform nail services. The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology says in addition to those licenses it needs an aesthetic or cosmetology license to perform waxing. While the person who performed Bell's wax has her own individual cosmetology license, the entire store must have it's own. The Board of Cosmetology says Top Nails does not have the proper licensing to be waxing its customers.

Bell has filed an official complaint with the board and says she'll be taking Top Nails to small claims court. Top Nails says if Bell sends her bill they'd be happy to look it over. The Board of Cosmetology says the store will be inspected.