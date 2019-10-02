Latest Weather Blog
Bacterial disease that plagues citrus found in Plaquemines
BATON ROUGE - The LSU AgCenter says a bacterial disease that has plagued Florida's citrus groves has now been found throughout Plaquemines Parish, the heart of Louisiana's $11.4 million citrus business.
Part of the parish already was under quarantine for citrus canker. So were part or all of five other parishes.
AgCenter plant scientist Raj Singh said Tuesday the disease also was found this year in two parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.
The disease blemishes fruit, making it unmarketable. As it progresses, fruit falls prematurely, trees lose leaves, and severely infected trees stop producing.
There is no cure.
Plaquemines Parish grower Ben Becnel Jr. says his trees are still healthy, and he's regularly using a copper spray to avoid infection.
Singh says that can help because copper is a disinfectant.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
-
Nearly nine months later, still few leads in woman's mysterious killing
-
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese