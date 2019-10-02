Bacterial disease that plagues citrus found in Plaquemines

BATON ROUGE - The LSU AgCenter says a bacterial disease that has plagued Florida's citrus groves has now been found throughout Plaquemines Parish, the heart of Louisiana's $11.4 million citrus business.



Part of the parish already was under quarantine for citrus canker. So were part or all of five other parishes.



AgCenter plant scientist Raj Singh said Tuesday the disease also was found this year in two parts of St. John the Baptist Parish.



The disease blemishes fruit, making it unmarketable. As it progresses, fruit falls prematurely, trees lose leaves, and severely infected trees stop producing.



There is no cure.



Plaquemines Parish grower Ben Becnel Jr. says his trees are still healthy, and he's regularly using a copper spray to avoid infection.



Singh says that can help because copper is a disinfectant.