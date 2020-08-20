Latest Weather Blog
Bacon bust: 4 charged with illegally selling wild hogs
TYLERTOWN, Miss. - Ever heard of a hog-dog rodeo?
The attraction, and hog hunting, are popular activities in Mississippi and Louisiana - and apparently lucrative ones as well.
Maj. Lane Ball is an official with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He says department officers caught four people illegally trapping and selling wild hogs last month.
The department cited the four on March 29, when officers raided a location that had once been used as a hog-dog rodeo arena and found seven hogs. In a hog-dog rodeo, a dog seeks to control a hog by barking and confronting the hog.
Those are illegally importing, transporting and selling wild hogs, and trapping without a license.
All are misdemeanors, but fines could be as high as $10,100 per pig.
